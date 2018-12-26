Troia non Cadde per Colpa degli Immigranti


mercoledì 26 dicembre 2018

Attraverso la Porta della Meraviglia

Da "Inanna e Ebih" di Enheduanna (ca III millennio A.C.)
 
Lei se ne va
Scintillante, radiosa
Sotto la cupola scura del cielo della sera
Passi stellati nella strada
Attraverso la Porta della Meraviglia

Traduzione dal Sumero di Betty De Shong Meador
 
 
 
 
 
Through the Gate of Wonder

And she goes out
white-sparked, radiant
in the dark vault of evening's sky
star-steps in the street
through the Gate of Wonder

From Inanna and Ebih, by Enheduanna (translated by Betty De Shong Meador)


