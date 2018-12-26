Da "Inanna e Ebih" di Enheduanna (ca III millennio A.C.)
Lei se ne va
Scintillante, radiosa
Sotto la cupola scura del cielo della sera
Passi stellati nella strada
Attraverso la Porta della Meraviglia
Traduzione dal Sumero di Betty De Shong Meador
From Inanna and Ebih, by Enheduanna (translated by Betty De Shong Meador)
And she goes out
white-sparked, radiant
in the dark vault of evening's sky
star-steps in the street
through the Gate of Wonder
From Inanna and Ebih, by Enheduanna (translated by Betty De Shong Meador)
